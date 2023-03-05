Amid the ongoing post-poll violence in Tripura, the CPI (M) state secretary and newly elected MLA from Sabroom, Jiten Chowdhury, has appealed to the state Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, and Director General Police (DGP) Amitava Ranjan to take urgent steps to curb escalating violence.

He also requested Tripura Chief Secretary J K Sinha for the same.

Taking to the social media site, Jiten reminded that before the election all the parties had assured the Election Commission of India (ECI) that no post-poll violence will be allowed to disrupt the state's life society, however, the same has not been maintained in the state.

“There have been several such incidents where attacks have been carried out on houses and individuals and approximately six hundred households have been vandalized. Some rumours have been spread that in certain cases CPI (M) people indulged in violence but we have no objection in case CPI(M) involved in violence are arrested,'' Jatin said.

Besides this, the CPI (M) west district secretary and former MLA Ratan Das and subdivisional secretary Debasish Ganguly have shot a letter to the DM (west) informing him about attacks of BJP on CPI (M) workers and supporters.

In their letter, they sought urgent intervention from the DM and the general and police administration to stop the violence and restore normalcy.

Meanwhile, more than 200 people were arrested for carrying out violence and spreading rumours on social media.

The state had witnessed sporadic violence soon after the counting for the Tripura Assembly election concluded on March 02. Many people including those from BJP, CPIM, and Congress came under attack.

Many houses, shops, and political party offices were either vandalized or set on fire.

Also read: Over 200 held for instigating violence, spreading rumours in Tripura: CM Manik Saha