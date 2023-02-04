CPIM West District Committee secretary Ratan Das on February 4 wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte demanding to take immediate action against the alleged BJP miscreants for zero poll violence.

In the letter, Das said that for the last fortnight, severe misdeeds were done by the BJP miscreants all over the west Tripura district, and zero poll violence seems to be a mockery.

“Today with prior permission from the R.O. office we were holding an inauguration of the polling booth office and election meeting in booth No. 40 of 3 No. Bamutia A/C. The meeting was scheduled from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm as per the slot allotted by R.O. When we started our meeting at 3.00 pm suddenly a procession of BJP with campaign vehicles and bikes arrived there. They made chaos with high-volume mikes and slogans and forced us to stop our political meetings. Both Sector Magistrate and O.C Airport P.S were present there. Everything happened before them. They did not take any steps to stop the BJP supporters. We were forced to halt our meeting for 45 minutes. We resumed our meeting at 03.45 pm and continued for a short period. This is a complete violation of the Model code of conduct of the Tripura Assembly Election 2023. This is a direct challenge to the applicability of the zero violence poll. We want immediate action against this sort of violation of the code of conduct”, he alleged.

He also alleged that in 7 No. Ramnagar assembly constituency many flags have been uprooted by the BJP miscreants and whenever our party workers are going to put up flags they are being threatened by the BJP goons.

Das further alleged that on February 3 and 4, several CPIM workers including CPI (M) local secretary Subhas Das were assaulted.



He also said in the Mohanpur Subdivision BJP goons are regularly attacking common people's homes and threatening them not to cast their votes.

“In Bamutia BJP goons uprooted and threw away our party flags. In the Jirania Sub division, BJP goons attacked the house of Moti Kar at Sukanta Palli on January 30. On the contrary, they lodged a false case against our party workers. They tried to obstruct our rally at Radha Mohanpur on January”, the letter reads.

He further alleged that Majlishpur attacked the house of Amulya Debnath and threatened him to stop political activity in the area.

Das also gave a list of five persons including Biplab Das, Pranab Das, Sanjay Debnath, Surajit Saha, Sudip Debnath, and Dulal Bhattacharjee accusing them of the attacks.

“Under the facts stated above you are requested to take emergent action at the earliest for ensuring poll with zero violence all over the west Tripura district”, the letter reads.

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