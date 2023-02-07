Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 7 slammed CPI(M) and said if they return to power, the development in the state will be stalled.

''If they (CPI)M) return to power then the development works in the state will be stalled,'' Sarma said while addressing a rally in Tripura's Sonamura.

He further attacked TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma for demanding Greater TIPRA land and said that his grandfather never demanded the same then why did he?

''Your grandfather never demanded Greater TIPRA land, then why are you demanding it,'' he added.



He further reminded Pradyot that whatever development needs to be done for the tribal communities in the state will be done by the BJP government and for this, there is no requirement for Greater TIPRA land.

''Pradyot asked to fulfill his demand for Greater TIPRA land two which I replied that the same can't be met. However, like him, we too are concerned regarding the development of the tribal communities. The development will be done by the BJP,'' he added.



While highlighting the development works done in the state by the BJP-led state government, Sarma claimed that under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both Hindus, and Muslims are witnessing development.

''Be it a Hindu or Muslim, the government is carrying out development works for both during the PM Modi regime,'' he added.

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