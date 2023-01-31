TIPRA Motha party leader Brajlal Debbarma on January 30 resigned after he was not given a ticket from Kamalsagar Constituency.

Debbarma said that he has done a lot for the party hoping that the party will give him a ticket.

''I have done a lot of work with the hope that TIPRA Motha will give me a ticket from the Kamalsagar constituency. However, it was given to me,'' he said after the resignation.

Debbarma further said that more than 3000 supporters will join the Trinamool Congress along with him soon.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Dr Atul Debbarma on January 30 submitted his resignation as an MLA from Krishnapur (No-29) tribal reserve Assembly constituency.

He submitted his resignation in a letter addressed to speaker Ratan Chakraborty. However, he did not mention any reason for the same.

Dr Atul Debbama, a veteran RSS man and renowned doctor of AIIMS, Delhi, had joined politics before the Assembly elections of 2018 and became an MLA after winning the election from the tribal reserve Krishnapur (No-29) Assembly constituency.

But he was dropped as a candidate this time when the BJP central leadership announced the party’s list of nominations for the February 16 assembly polls on January 28 without even informing or consulting him.

Sources close to Dr Atul Debbarma said that he is deeply shocked at the treatment meted out to him by the state and central BJP leadership.

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