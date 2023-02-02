Candidate Name: Dr Manik Saha, Party Name: BJP

Constituency: 8 Town Bordowali Assembly constituency.

Early Life: Born in 1953 in a business family in Agartala, he is 70 years old. His father's name is Late Makhan Lal Saha and he is married to Swapna Saha.

Education: He completed his Master of Dental Surgery from KGMC Lucknow University in 1995.

Politics: A professor of dental surgery, Dr Saha, joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting the Congress. He was made party chief in 2020 and elected to Rajya Sabha in March of this year.

In this year's Assembly Election 2023, he will contest as a BJP candidate from the 8 Town Bordowali Assembly constituency.

Also Read: Tripura Election 2023: 305 candidates file nominations for state assembly poll

The Gross Total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 62.47 lakhs and his immovable assets are Rs 10.80 crore. He has no criminal record.

Earlier on January 8, 2023, Tripura CM Manik Saha courts controversy after the CM said that BJP is just like the holy river Ganga and that bathing in it will vanish their sins.

Appealing to left leaders to join the party, he drew a comparison between the river Ganga and BJP and said that "taking a dip" in it would help them get rid of all their sins.

As many as 305 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for Tripura Legislative Assembly Election.

While on the last day of nomination submission, a total of 228 candidates submitted their nomination papers across the state.

Speaking in a press conference this evening, Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura (CEO) Kiran Gitte said that the office of the CEO has made all arrangements for the submission of nomination papers by political parties.

“Today was the last date for filing nomination papers. However not a single candidate this time faced any obstacles or problems in the submission of nomination papers. Today we have received 228 nomination papers and till January 27 the number was 77 taking the total number of candidates is 305”, said Gitte.