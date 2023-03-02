The BJP-IPFT alliance returns to power in Tripura winning 33 seats in the 60-member assembly, as the Election Commission declared the results of all the constituencies.

Royal scion Pradyot Kishore’s TIPRA Motha party, which was seen as the kingmaker managed to win only 13 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance secured 14. The Trinamool Congress failed to win a single of the 28 seats it contested.

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Tripura Result Status:

Bharatiya Janata Party won 32 seats while its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura managed to get only one seat.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) won 11 seats while Indian National Congress managed to bag 3 seats.

Last but not the least, Tipra Motha Party as a debutant party managed to bag 13 assembly seats.

Tripura’s multi-cornered contest saw 259 candidates in the fray to fill 60 seats.

The general election for the Tripura Assembly elections took place on February 16 last where 28,14,584 electorates comprising 14,15,233 male and 13,99,289 female voters have been destined to exercise their franchise. But 24,66,511 electorates comprising 12,18,764 male and 12,47,705 female voters have exercised their democratic right on the day of polling in 3,327 polling stations across the state.

In this election around 259 candidates from different political parties were in fray. Among them, 55 candidates nominated from BJP, 47 from Left Front including one independent candidate, 42 from TIPRA Motha party, 28 from TMC and 13 from Congress. Apart from that, parties like CPIML, TSP and RSP have candidates in one seat each. Seven candidates contested from unrecognized political parties.

There were a total of 3,337 polling stations in the state. Out of which there were 97 polling stations manned by women, 88 model polling stations, 33 polling stations manned by youth polling workers and 44 polling stations manned by persons with disabilities (PwDs).

