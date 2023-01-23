Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on January 23 claimed that it is only a matter of time before the BJP would form the government again in Tripura in 2023.

“In 2023, BJP will form government again. The formation of the BJP government for the second term is only a matter of time. People will vote BJP to power for development”, said Dev Varma during a rally in his Charilam Assembly constituency on Monday.

Later Deputy Chief Minister told reporters, “From youth to women, everyone is showing enthusiasm and happiness that the BJP will form the government once again in 2023. Two parties have lost their organizational strength and are now coming together. Real Congress and CPM workers will not accept this alliance. After this announcement of Congress and CPIM, infighting has started at the grassroots level in Congress- CPIM”.

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He said because of the alliance many people will join BJP leaving CPIM and Congress.

“Now the leaders of Congress and CPIM are shy to march with party flag. So they have formed an organization to mislead people again. But there will be no benefit. People are aware. People will vote for development because BJP has worked for people. CPIM could not play the role of the opposition party”, said DyCM adding that no one has forgotten how many people have been killed in the last twenty-five years and this time people will make deliberate decisions.

On the evening of this day, the BJP functionaries marched in Charilam appealing to people to vote for BJP to form a government for real development.



During the rally Deputy Chief Minister Dev Varma, West Bengal BJP MLA Ambika Roy, BJP district committee vice-president Amal Debnath, former Mandal president Tapas Das and others joined the procession.