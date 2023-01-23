A three-member team of special observers is arriving in Tripura on January 23 to take stock of the overall situation in the state, said an official.

Soon after an incident that took place between Congress and BJP workers, the Election Commission of India (ECI), appointed three Special Observers and were asked to reach Tripura immediately to take stock of the situation, ensure proper deployment of CAPF, intensify enforcement measures and report back to the Commission.

Speaking exclusively with India Today NE, an official from the Chief Electoral office said that a special observer team of three members is coming to the state on January 23 to take stock of the overall situation in the state.

“The observers will hold a meeting with the state officials associated with the election at the state guest house on January 24 at 11 am and review the overall situation in the state. At three o'clock in the afternoon, the District Magistrates of the 8 districts will review the overall election situation through video conference with the District Superintendent of Police and the District Nodal Officers”, the official told India Today NE.

The three special observers are Yogendra Tripathy (IAS:1985, Karnataka) an illustrious IAS officer who retired as Secretary to the Government of India coming as general observer, Vivek Johri (IPS:1984, Madhya Pradesh) an acclaimed IPS officer, having served as DGP of Madhya Pradesh arriving as police observer and B. Murali Kumar, an IRS officer of 1983 batch has done election duties as Special Observer in Assembly elections of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, 2022 and West Bengal, 2021 will be arriving as Expenditure Observer.

Also read: Tripura: Former Congress MLA Subal Bhowmik to join BJP on January 23