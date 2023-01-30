TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on January 30 said that if TIPRA Motha comes to power then it shall fulfil the goal of Greater Tipraland and development shall automatically come.

In this Tripura assembly polls, TIPRA Motha is set to contest from 42 constituencies.

The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) on January 30 released a final list of candidates ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections.

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As per the list, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma has fielded Nitai Sarkar from Bamutia, Swapna Debbarama from Mandaibazar, Biswajit Kalai from Takarjala, Ashish Das from Kamalasagar, MD Shah Alam Miah from Bishalgarh, Manav Debbarma from Golaghati, Abhijit Sarkar from Teliamura, Kshir Mohan Das from Kakraban-Salgarh, Abhhijit Malakar from Rajnagar, Pathan Lal Jamatia from Ampinagar, Nandita Debbarma Reang from Raima Valley and Ranjan Sinha from Chandipur.

On January 28, TIPRA Motha released a list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Assembly election scheduled to take place on February 16.

As per the list, Brishaketu Debbarma who was the first to quit the BJP-IPFT alliance and joined TIPRA Motha will be contesting from the Simna constituency while Deputy CEM of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Animesh Debbarma will be contesting from Asharambari seat.

On the other hand, 46-Surma and 51-Fatikroy are the two SC seats from where Shyamal Sarkar and Bilas Malakar will contest.