Accusing the Tipra Motha, CPIM, and Congress in Tripura of unleashing violence in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said this is a clear sign of nervousness and failure.

The statement of the Deputy Chief Minister came after one BJP worker identified as Ratan Debbarma was allegedly beaten up by Tipra Motha workers.

Dev Varma also visited GB Pant hospital to meet the victim and said, “BJP karyakarta Ratan Debbarma was beaten up by Tipra Motha anti-social goons because he was the BJP polling agent. Is this Thansa democracy??? Elections are over and the people have voted. No one can change the peoples’ verdict now”.’

He further said that Tipra Motha will not form the government and there is no way to form the government by Motha.

Also Read: Tripura assembly elections 2023: BJP polling agent attacked by Tipra Motha workers, alleges Jishnu Dev Varma

“So they are just acting tough now because they have no role to play. They don’t have any scope to form the government. They are acting tough unnecessarily to show their power before the formation of the government as after formation of the government they don’t have any role to play except to sit between the opposition and ruling party”, said Dev Varma.

On recent alleged attacks carried out by CPIM and Congress workers, Dev Varma said that they are trying to put pressure on BJP so that both CPIM and Congress can plan an escape route after the 2nd of March.

“CPIM and Congress are total failures. They are trying to put pressure on BJP so that they can plan an escape route after the 2nd of March. These all are signs of nervousness and failure. They all are nervous and insecure people. I don’t think Congress and CPIM will get even two digits”, he added.