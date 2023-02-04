Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on February 4 said that the smile on the face of people is indicating that BJP will form the government again with majority seats in poll-bound Tripura.

Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Chief Minister who is also the candidate of 8 Town Bordowali Assembly Constituency, held a door-to-door campaign on Saturday morning like every other day.

On this day, he conducted a public relations program in Matripally and Kalitila areas under the assembly constituency.

He has visited every house in the area and talked to the common people, informing them about the works done by the present BJP government and the central government for the welfare of the people.

Also Read: Tripura: Centre lifts ban on import of fish after CM Manik Saha's intervention

Later, speaking with reporters, CM Dr Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always works for the welfare of the common people, especially for the poor people of society.

“According to the ideals and direction of the Prime Minister, our government and party are also working for the welfare of the people. Our main mantra is sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas. So BJP is working for everyone. On the other hand, the opposition parties are busy discussing their alliance. It is sad to say that the Congress leaders are visiting the Left's office. It is sad to see them in this condition, thinking about what will happen to them in the future”, said CM.

CM Dr Saha has reiterated that with the support of a large number of people, the BJP will form a government again in the state.

“Appearance is the mirror of the mind, after going door to door, people's happy faces indicate that they are very happy and so BJP's victory is sure”, CM said.

The Chief Minister expressed his opinion that people are always with the BJP because of all these reasons.

