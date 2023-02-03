Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 3 lashed out at the CPIM for exploiting the poor of Tripura and said that the opposition party is on the way to vanishing from this state.

Sarma was addressing a party program in favour of a BJP candidate who is also BJP Janajati Morcha state president Bikas Debbarma at Krishnapur Assembly Constituency in Khowai district.

“I was listening to the speeches of Bikas Debbarma and it feels really great that if we have more people like him then CPIM will vanish from here. I came to Krishnapur and Teliamura earlier too and from what we have seen, the entire road was full of red flags and red offices. You will find red offices everywhere. For ration cards, people had to visit and take permission from CPIM offices, and government officials also had to give a commission to the CPIM. Now today when I was en route to Krishnapur there were no red offices. From Tripura offices of CPIM vanished”, he said.

Also Read: TIPRA Motha can never form government in Tripura: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

He also lashed Congress for supporting CPIM in Tripura in running the government.

“CPIM should vanish from Tripura 10 years back but because of Congress, they ruled the state for the past 25 years. CPIM exploited the poor in the state”, he said.

Sarma also claimed that people will be safe and development work will continue till BJP and PM Modi is there.

“I want to appeal that BJP worked for 2 years and three years couldn’t because of Covid. For making Tripura a powerful state forming a BJP government is necessary and for which we have to vote for BJP”, he said.

The NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma also appealed to the people of Tripura not to waste their vote for TIPRA Motha as the party won’t be able to form government in the poll-bound state.

Sarma was addressing a party program in favour of a BJP candidate who is also BJP Janajati Morcha state president Bikas Debbarma at Krishnapur Assembly Constituency in Khowai district.

“Tipra Motha may win in some seats but they can’t form a government. They are not in Delhi also. Now, what Tipra Motha is promising to people, how they will work for them as they will be nowhere in Tripura or in Central? Giving a vote to Tipra Motha and not giving a vote is equal," said Assam CM and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma.