In the wake of the upcoming Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura, on February 11 to address two election rallies.

As per reports, the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, the party's state in-charge Mahesh Sharma, and other leaders will welcome PM Modi.

Modi will address the first rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district around 12 noon and the second at Gomti ar around 3 pm. Additionally, Modi will also visit poll-bound Tripura on February 13.

For the Assembly election in Tripura, the saffron party has declared candidates for 55 Assembly seats while leaving the remaining seats for the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

The Left-Congress alliance has also declared its candidates for all 60 seats.

The state is all set to witness an election on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. Whereas in Meghalaya and Nagaland, voting is to be held on February 27.

The counting of votes for all three states will be held simultaneously on March 2.

During the recent visit to Tripura, BJP National President JP Nadda hitting out at the opposition said that once Tripura was known for blockades and insurgency. However, after BJP came into power the definition of the state changed to peace, prosperity, and development.

Besides Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited Tripura and held a roadshow along with Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Shah exuded confidence in returning to power in the upcoming Assembly polls and asserted that the party will win with a bigger majority than in 2018.

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