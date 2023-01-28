The Tripura Police on January 27 apprehended two people and seized Rs 5.57 lakh in cash from a car during vehicle checking in Udaipur Gomati district, said an official.

In wake of Assembly elections, police are thoroughly checking the vehicle to ensure free, fair, peaceful, and violence-free Assembly elections in Tripura.

The Election Commission has also started taking various enforcement measures.

“During Naka checking conducted by Radha Kishorepur Police Station along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel at Ramesh Choumuhani, Udaipur Gomati District have recovered cash of Rs 5.57 lakh from a car today. Two persons have been arrested in this connection,” the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura said in a statement.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched in this regard.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Tripura on February 16 this year.

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