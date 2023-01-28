Senior advocate of Tripura High Court Purosottoam Roy Barman who will contest as an independent candidate along with CPIM and Congress on January 28 started its door-to-door campaign in the 7 Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

While speaking to the media, Roy Barman, who is also a human rights activist, said that he is receiving support and huge responses during his door-to-door campaign.

Meanwhile, as the state is all set to witness an election in next month, leaders have started switching parties.

In one such incident, CPI (M) MLA Moboshar Ali and seventh times changing former minister and former Trinamool congress president Subal Bhowmik joined BJP in New Delhi.

Sources from CPIM have claimed that the trouble in CPIM started brewing soon after the declaration of the candidates' lists for the ensuing assembly election slated to be held on February 16.

Moboshar who won the last 2018 Assembly election from the Kailashahar assembly constituency in Unakoti district, will not contest as the seat was kept reserved for Congress candidate Birajit Sinha after CPIM and Congress came to an understanding of seat sharing.

Though India Today NE couldn’t connect with Ali over the matter, CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury has admitted the fact that MLA Ali is joining BJP.

“We have also heard about the news and we inquired about it which came out as true. This is very unfortunate that Moboshar Ali who was an active leader of CPIM and had served as MLA has joined the BJP. Because of the current political situation and to save the democracy we had a seat adjustment with Congress and after consulting with him we have kept this seat left for a Congress candidate. He himself said that to restore democracy he will not contest this time. But what we have seen is that he changed his mind completely which is really very unfortunate”, said the CPIM state committee secretary.

Also read: Tripura: Former CPI(M) MLA Moboshar Ali and TMC leader Subal Bhowmik join BJP