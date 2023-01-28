Massive revolt has started among BJP workers, and supporters in various parts of the state soon after the central leadership of the saffron party announced the candidate's list for the upcoming election.



Shortly after the announcement the BJP workers and supporters took to the street and started protesting against the candidates by setting fire vandalizing party offices, and burning party flags, other documents, and posters.

Such incidents were reported in the Kamalasagar assembly constituency in the Sepahijala district, the Chandipur Assembly constituency of the Unaktoi District, the Kadamtal-Kurti Assembly constituency of the North district, and in Bagbasa assembly constituency.



In the Kamalasagar assembly constituency people and the local unit of BJP were widely expecting the ‘Mandal’ president Subir Chowdhury who is acceptable to the constituency would be nominated but the list announced by BJP’s central leader Dr. Sambit Patra includes the name of a woman candidate Antara Deb Sarkar who is the ‘Sabhadhipati’ of west Tripura district.



The local issued a dire threat that unless Subir Chowdhury is nominated they will also join the CPI (M) and ensure the victory of the CPI (M) candidate Hironmay Narayan Debnath. No response to the agitation has so far been received from the state BJP leadership.



In the Bagbasa assembly constituency, local BJP workers and supporters were seen chanting slogans against the BJP candidate Jadab Lal Nath.



While in the Chandipur Assembly constituency of Unaktoi District people have protested against the candidate Tinku Roy who is also the general secretary of BJP.



Soon after declaring the name of Tinku Roy, local BJP workers, and supporters set several booth offices on fire, several party offices were vandalized, and various documents and party campaign decorations were burnt.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dhruv Nath, Kailashahar Police Station OC Sanjib Laskar along with huge police and TSR forces rushed to the spot of occurrence. Paramilitary forces have been deployed.

While, on the issue Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said that based on ground reality and collected inputs, AICC has fielded candidate’s in17 seats.



“Congress has taken over all inputs from the state of Tripura from various independent sources and based on those inputs they have declared few names who the AICC and party high command thinks that they would be able to defeat the BJP evil forces and obviously not to disturb in the other assembly constituencies where other political parties have fielded their candidates. We don’t want to spit votes”, said Roy Barman.



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