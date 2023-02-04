Candidate Name: Tapas Dey

Party Name: Tipra Motha



Constituency: 2-Mohanpur Assembly constituency.

Early Life: He is from Agartala. He is 78 years old. His father's name is Late Upendra Dey.

Education: He completed his Pre-University at Calcutta University in the year 1970.

By profession, he is a social worker and self-employed

In this year's Assembly Election 2023, he will contest as Tipra Motha candidate from the 2-Mohanpur Assembly constituency.

Also Read: Tripura: Tipra Motha to release its poll manifesto on February 4

Tapas Dey in 2021 resigned from the Congress party, making him the second veteran leader of Congress to quit the grand old party.

The Gross Total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 4.12 lakh. He has no criminal record.



Tapas Dey said the party had appealed to anti-BJP forces to come under one umbrella but neither the Left nor the Congress could commit to Greater Tipraland.

“Also, voters of the CPI(M) and the grand old party are confused over whom to vote in the scenario of changed political alignment,” he said.