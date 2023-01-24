TIPRA Motha on January 23 demanded a separate TIPRA state dividing Tripura if Greater Tipraland state demand is not possible to fulfill.

TIPRA Motha leader Mevar Kumar Jamatia raised the demand for an independent and separate Tipra state during a press conference that was held at Rajbari in Agartala.

During the press conference, an argument was also made that more money will be available from the central government if Tripura is divided and a separate independent state of TIPRA is formed.

However, the other leaders of the party reiterated their firm stand on the demand of Greater Tipraland at the press conference.

The demand for a separate state has now raised several questions as to what TIPRA Motha really wants.

It is worth mentioning that TIPRA Motha is in talks with central leaders of the BJP over the poll alliance for the Assembly elections.

Now, the demand of a new controversy has arisen in the state due to the new demands of separating Tipra land and dividing the state.

''TIPRA Motha is not just a party, we are in a movement and will not compromise on the hopes and aspirations of millions who have supported us throughout our journey,'' the party leaders said.

Senior TIPRA Motha leaders Bijay Hrangkhal, Jagadish Debbarma, Poorna Chandra Jamatia, and Mevar Kumar Jamatia were present during the press conference.

Also read: Three member team of Special Observes to arrive in poll-bound Tripura to take stock of overall situation