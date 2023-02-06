Claiming that BJP will vanish from the country, CPI (M) state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on January 6 said that it's only a matter of time that Tripura would get a new Chief Minister and a new cabinet too.



Today, four left front parties including CPIM along with Congress leaders held a joint press conference and informed that they would meet the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state on the present scenario of the state.

Speaking with reporters, CPI (M) state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said BJP has come into power by giving fake promises and in the last five years since 2018, constitutional rights, democratic rights and civil rights were curtailed and launched fascist-like attacks.



“The party has stopped all the people-oriented works and took several anti-human decisions. In the last five years, they have looted everything and stopped all facilities for people. After BJP formed government not a single election was held peacefully and turned the election into farce”, alleged Jitendra.



He also claimed that BJP has paralyzed the constitution and democracy and in such circumstances, this election is necessary to give freedom to people so that they can breathe and live freely.

“To save the people from this misrule, we have decided to come together to oust BJP from the state. We will fight to restore Law and order and to revive democracy. Soon Tripura would get a new Chief Minister and a new cabinet too. It’s just a matter of time”, said Chaudhury.



He claimed that as BJP lost all kinds of support and so they have launched a series of attacks on Left and Congress workers and even on candidates.



While PCC president Birajit Sinha said after BJP form the government around 44 offices of Congress were destroyed either ransacked or forcefully occupied and more than 400 CPIM offices were destroyed in the state.

“A fear psychosis is prevailing in the state. For the sake of people, we come together to oust BJP from Tripura which do politics with cast, and religion. People will show the exit way to BJP in this election and will vanish soon. BJP will vanish from this country as well”, he said.



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