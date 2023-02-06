Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election rallies in poll-bound Tripura for the upcoming Assembly polls on February 6.

The Home Minister will address two election rallies at Khowai in the Khowai district and Santirbazar in the South Tripura district. Additionally, Shah will also join a road show in Agartala city.

In the wake of Shah visiting the state, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on February 4 inspected the preparation for Amit Shah's rallies on February 6.

During the inspection, Saha visited both the rally spots at Santirbazar in South Tripura and Khowai in the Khowai district in order to ensure that everything was conducted flawlessly.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second visit by the Union Home Minister to the state this year.

Earlier on January 5, he attended two Rath Yatras -- One from North Tripura's Dharmanagar and another from South Tripura's Sabroom.

Recently, the BJP national President JP Nadda visited the state where he also addressed the public rally in Amarpur in the Gomti district.

After a massive victory in 2018, the saffron party is gearing up to register another win in Tripura and has struck an alliance with its former ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) which has fielded its candidates at five Assembly seats.

BJP has fielded 55 candidates for the elections at 60 Assembly seats in the northeastern state which are slated to be held on February 17.

Also read: Tripura: Congress releases poll manifesto for Assembly Election; claims to wipe out BJP from state