Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two rallies and a roadshow in poll-bound Tripura for the Assembly election on February 12.

As per reports, Shah will first visit Mata Tripura Sundari Temple at around 11 am in Udaipur town of Tripura, and then he will address two rallies as part of the Vijay Sankalp Rally.

Shah will hold the first rally in Chandipur in the Unakoti district at 12 pm and later in Bishramganj town in the Sepahijala district at 2 pm.

After this, at around 4, the Home Minister will hold a road show in the Pratapgarh Assembly constituency.

On February 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in poll-bound Tripura, giving a boost to the BJP's campaign, as he attacked the Left Congress and urged people to teach them a lesson in the election by voting for BJP.

The state is all set to witness an election on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. Whereas in Meghalaya and Nagaland, voting is to be held on February 27.

The counting of votes for all three states will be held simultaneously on March 2.

During the recent visit to Tripura, BJP National President JP Nadda hitting out at the opposition said that once Tripura was known for blockades and insurgency. However, after BJP came into power the definition of the state changed to peace, prosperity, and development.

Besides Nadda, Shah also visited Tripura and held a roadshow along with Chief Minister Manik Saha.

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