Ruling out the possibility of apprehension of a hung Assembly, CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on February 10 said that democratic secular parties were forced to come together following pressures from the people to defeat the undemocratic rule of BJP.

Addressing a press conference this morning at the CPIM state party office in Agartala, Yechury said he has observed the mood of the people of Tripura is shady which is very clear.

“I have been here for the last two days for the campaign. One this is very palpable during the last two days that I have seen is the mood of the people of Tripura is shady which is very clear. It is not much of saying that for this policy I am supporting you or the alliance or secular forces. But it is to restore the rule of law and to restore peace and democracy in the state that is the overwhelming sentiment of the people this is very visible”, he said.

He also claimed that people are coming out and informing him about the reign of terror that has been unleashed and about the attack on democracy.

“They are now seeking help from us to end this rule to help them in leading a normal and peaceful life. The people of Tripura want relief from the oppressive rule and they want normal governance. Another factor is that looking at the mood of the people there seems to be a desperate urge to overcome the people's dissatisfaction against the BJP misrule by big use of money and muscle power”, claimed Yechuri.

Ruling out all possibilities of a hung Assembly, Yechury stated, “If there is a mood of change then there are no chances of a hung assembly. According to me, the change in mood is indicating of forming a new government. There will be no hung Assembly. Who will win or who will lose, but the main thing is democracy must win and rule of law must prevail”.

Yechury said that their victory is required for Tripura to restore democracy and rule of law and for that they have appealed to all the democratic forces to unite and their response has been very enthusiastic so far.

The CPIM has informed that today a delegation would meet the Chief Election Commission of India urging him that the EC is the only authority to ensure a free and fair election, the election must be conducted under the strict vigil of central forces, and the voter intimidation that Tripura has seen in the past has to be stopped by central forces.

While CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury has claimed that this time it’s very much unprecedented and very much significant that people themselves have set their agenda for the election.

“Unless rule of law and democratic environment does prevail nothing will happen and BJP should be defeated. During the last five years, they had made tall promises through their vision documents but failed to fulfill them. But this time JP Nadda has released their poll promises in the name of the ‘Sankalp Patra 2023’. In that, they have not mentioned what they have achieved during the last five years except for some very fall claims. Nothing has been done except unleashing the reign of terror and attacking the people and butchering the democracy”, he added.

Also read: Tripura election 2023: 39 of the 259 candidates are 10th pass outs and 9 are 5th pass, finds ADR report