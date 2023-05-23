Actor Ray Stevenson who essayed the role of a villainous British governor in “RRR”, an Asgardian warrior in “Thor” films passed away on May 20. He was 58 at the time of his death.

Stevenson was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, in 1964. He made his film debut in Paul Greengrass' 1998 film "The Theory of Flight" after years of working in British television and attending the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. In 2004, he showed up in Antoine Fuqua's "The best Arthur" as a knight of the round table and quite a long while later played the lead in the pre-Disney Wonder variation "Punisher: A war zone

He would get another taste of Marvel in the first three "Thor" films, in which he played Volstagg, despite the fact that "Punisher" did not receive the best reviews. The Divergent trilogy and "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" were among her other notable roles. The Transporter: Retaliation and Refueled.”

In addition, Stevenson voiced Gar Saxon in "Star Wars Rebels" and "The Clone Wars," and he will play Baylan Skoll, a villain, in the upcoming live-action Star Wars series "Ahsoka." The eight-episode season is normal on Disney+ in August.

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