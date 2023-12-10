Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench on December 8 that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) served notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn on October 20 for promoting tobacco brands.

This information was shared in response to a contempt petition. The court has set the next hearing for May 9, 2024. The contempt petition was filed by lawyer Motilal Yadav, who raised concerns about celebrities, especially Padma Awardees, endorsing products harmful to public health.

Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan's court had earlier instructed the central government to decide the petitioner's representation, who demanded action against those advertising for gutkha companies despite being honoured with high-profile accolades. The petitioner claimed that although a representation was made to the government on October 22, no action was taken.

The high court has issued a notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the central government following a contempt petition hearing. According to Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey's briefing to the High Court on Friday, show cause notices have been sent to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn by the Centre.

The court was also informed that Amitabh Bachchan, a renowned actor, has sent a legal warning to a gutkha brand for broadcasting his advertisement despite him terminating his contract with them.

Notably, Bachchan had withdrawn from a paan masala advertising campaign in October 2021 after facing criticism from fans for a commercial featuring him. The actor had announced in his blog post titled 'The Office of Mr Amitabh Bachchan' that he has terminated his contract with the gutkha company.

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