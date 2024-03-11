Actor Yami Gautam has stated that she stopped going to these kinds of events since the "current filmy awards" are bogus. She also shared her joy that Cillian Murphy, who played Oppenheimer in the 96th Academy Awards, had won Best Actor.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yami wrote, “Having no belief in any of the current fake ‘filmy’ awards, since the last few years, I stopped attending them but today I am feeling really happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions.”

She also wrote, "Watching him being honoured on the biggest global platform tells us that in the end, it’s your talent that stands the tallest above anything. Congratulations #CillianMurphy! #Oscar2024."

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, starring Cillian, won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for his blockbuster biography, and Christopher Nolan won Best Director.



The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences awarded Oppenheimer the top prize to a highly seen, big-budget studio picture, something it hasn't done in almost ten years. "We all live in Oppenheimer's world, for better or worse," Murphy said in his victory speech. "This is a dedication to the peacemakers,"

The Oscars on Sunday took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles amid the backdrop of the ongoing battles in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as the possibly historic US election that was approaching. Oscar attention on geopolitics was sparked by the winners of the best foreign picture, The Zone of Interest, and documentary, 20 Days in Mariupol.