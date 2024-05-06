Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood firebrand known for her unabashed opinions and fearless demeanor, has once again sparked a storm, this time not on the silver screen but in the political arena. The "Queen" actor, now donning the hat of a political aspirant, is contesting for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh under the banner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But that's not where the drama ends.

In a recent rally that has gone viral faster than a meme on social media, Kangana took the mic and proclaimed herself as the new Big B of Bollywood. Comparing herself to none other than the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Ranaut declared, "After Amitabh Bachchan, if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, it’s me."

“Sara desh hairaan hai, ki wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan, Mein daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai," Ranaut said.

While Kangana might be the undisputed "Queen" of controversy, the throne of Bollywood royalty has long been occupied by the one and only Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan. However, in the game of thrones that is Bollywood, Kangana seems determined to stake her claim.

Amidst all the political hullabaloo, one cannot overlook Kangana's impending cinematic coup. The actor is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film, "Emergency," where she will be donning the avatar of none other than the Iron Lady herself, Indira Gandhi. Scheduled to hit the theaters on June 14, 2024, the film promises to be a cinematic rollercoaster ride through one of India's most tumultuous periods.