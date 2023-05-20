The 17th century Ahom general, Lachit Borphukan’s story is being brought to life by ‘RRR’ screenwriter, film director and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayendra Prasad in a novel titled ‘Brahmaputra: The Ahom Son Rises (Book 1)’.

The blockbuster screenwriter who is also S.S. Rajamouli's father has collaborated with Kulpreet Yadav, a naval officer who became an author of espionage fiction, on the novel that will be published by HarperCollins Publishers India on May 30.

The story, which blends action and romance, starts off with Lachit falling head over heels for Princess Padmini, the beautiful daughter of Swargadeo Jayadhwaj Singha, ruler of the Ahom realm. The ruler learns about the sentiment and tosses Lachit out of the capital, Jorhat.

A few days later, Aurangzeb's forces attacks the Ahom capital, forcing the king to sign a peace treaty giving the Mughals some control of his kingdom. The terms of the treaty are humiliating for Prince Chakradhwaj, Lachit's best friend.

When a prince from Ahoms-supporting kingdom misleads other minor rulers and attacks Jorhat within days, their problems worsen. This battle has the potential to forever alter the Ahom kingdom's future as Lachit and Prince Chakradhwaj defend the capital.

Can Lachit, Prince Chakradhwaj, and Princess Padmini free themselves from the control of the Mughals and restore the Ahoms' honor? That is the core of the narrative from the multi-award-winning author of the two "Baahubali" films, in addition to "Manikarnika" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan": The Sovereign of Jhansi'.

Kulpreet Yadav, Prasad's collaborator, is a graduate of the Naval Officers' Academy who has served in the military for two decades and commanded three ships with success.

He has written books in a variety of genres since leaving the Indian Coast Guard in 2014, including espionage, military history, and true crime. His most recent work is titled "The Battle of Rezang La," and he lives in Mumbai.

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