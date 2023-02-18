A leopard recently attacked Shravan Vishwakarma, the makeup artist for the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

The 27-year-old was on his bike and had gone to drop his friend from the shoot when his bike collided with a leopard on his way back. The artist informed that his treatment is being taken care of by the production house.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and stars Akshay and Tiger. According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor will appear in the movie, which is now in production.

Shravan Vishwakarma said that he had gone to drop his friend on his bike, which was a bit further from the shoot location when a pig crossed the road. He thought of getting out of there quickly and increased the speed of his bike. And it was then that he saw that the pig was being chased by a leopard. His bike collided with the leopard and he fell on the road. The last thing that he remembered before becoming unconscious was that of the leopard roaming around him.

Akshay recently acknowledged Tiger in a video he uploaded from the set of a movie. In the video, they competed in a game of volleyball with their teammates.

Sharing the video, the actor said,

"Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger (I am feeling good while working with you on this film). We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash. I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realize that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate. So, thank you @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring me, challenging me, and making me feel joyful in my zone. You and the whole team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have all my love and blessings."

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