Alia Bhatt is set to debut in her first Hollywood film ‘HEART OF STONE’ as the primary antagonist, as seen in the trailer released on June 18, 2023. Starring as a hacker, Keya Dhawan, alongside co-actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, this movie marks the launch of a female-driven espionage action thriller.

The movie revolves around a highly formidable weapon, the Heart, which gives the Charter, a global peacekeeping agency, its power. Rachel Stone, Gadot's character, is an intelligence operative of the same and is seen in complex action sequences and fist fights in order to bring back the Heart, which was stolen by Alia Bhatt's tech-savvy character.

In the trailer, Stone is off on an itinerant adventure in order to protect the core asset of the Charter. Directed by Tom Harper, this high-octane film is scheduled to be released as a Netflix Original on August 11, 2023.

Although this is not the first time Alia Bhat will be seen in a female-centric movie, fans were a little concerned about her limited screentime in the trailer. In response, Alia Bhatt answered, “That's bound to happen. But I'm also not too worried about that because I feel at the end of the day you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That's all that matters.” The cast of this film was seen attending the Netflix event, Tudum, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

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