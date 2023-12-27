Actor Ameesha Patel, Jatin Khurana, and Indo-Polish actor Angela Krislinzki are set to star in the upcoming film 'Tauba Tera Jalwa'.

Jatin Khurana unveiled the new poster of the movie on Instagram and wrote, "Super excited to share brand new poster of Tauba Tera Jalwa releasing First Friday of 2024. Thank You Ameesha Patel & Angela Krislinzki for this lovely journey. Under the banner of Shreeram Production and Victorious Enterprises, the film is produced by Madanlal Khurana & Naresh Banal & directed by Akashaditya Lama released on 5th Jan 2024".

Jatin shared his thoughts on the film and said, "Cinema is a canvas where every role is a new stroke of artistry, and portraying Romy Tyagi in 'Tauba Tera Jalwa' has been an inspiring brushstroke in my journey. This character challenged my depths as an actor, allowing me to explore uncharted territories of emotion and persona. Khurana further added I'm thrilled for audiences to witness the complexity and depth of Romy Tyagi on the silver screen."

Angela expressed her gratitude, saying "I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this film, collaborating alongside the seasoned actor Ameesha Patel and the versatile young talent, Jatin Khurana. 'Tauba Tera Jalwa' is a captivating love story brimming with numerous twists and turns, an absolute treat for the youth. Audiences are in for a surprise with my character, as I portray a role filled with drama and nuanced shades."

She added, "Working on this project has been an enriching experience, especially interacting with Ameesha Patel. Her extensive tenure in the industry is admirable, and what's truly remarkable is her grounded nature. It has been a pleasure to share the set with such a seasoned professional.

The story, which takes place in the cities of Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Sikandrabad, and Mumbai, centres on Jatin's character, Romy Tyagi, a gruff and significant guy from Western Uttar Pradesh. Tyagi is a fascinating example of the subtleties of power and ego; he is a fiery man matched only by his respect for the holy.

The entrance of Laila, portrayed superbly by Ameesha Patel, changes the course of the plot and has an impact on Tyagi and Rinku, portrayed by Angela Krislinzki.

A voyage of transformation that questions traditional notions of love and relationships begins when these dissimilar people collide with Rinku, a believer in fairy tales who anxiously awaits her prince charming.

The ensemble cast, which also includes Neeraj Sood, Anil Rastogi, Ehsan Khan, and Rajesh Sharma, gives the complex characters in the movie more nuance and realism.

'Tauba Tera Jalwa', directed by the visionary Akashaditya Lama and produced by Naresh Bansal and Madanlal Khurana under the prestigious banners of Shreeram Production and Victorious Enterprises, will be released in cinemas on January 5, 2024.