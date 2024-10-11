Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Bollywood actor, turned 82 on October 11, 2024, and his fans celebrated this milestone with great enthusiasm.

As in previous years, hundreds of fans gathered outside his residence, Jalsa, in Mumbai to wish him a happy birthday.

Fans from across the country came together, carrying posters, flowers, and gifts, eager to catch a glimpse of the iconic actor.



Also Read: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman to perform for Kamala Harris campaign

Bachchan, known for his humility and deep connection with his fanbase, often steps out to greet his well-wishers on such occasions.

This tradition has become a cherished part of his birthday celebrations. Despite his age, Bachchan continues to work actively in films and on television, most notably hosting the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

His contributions to Indian cinema over the past five decades have cemented his status as one of the greatest actors in the history of the industry.