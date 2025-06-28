Amitabha school and 'My child from wild' to host ‘OPANG’ screening for wildlife conservation

Amitabha School, in collaboration with the wildlife initiative ‘My Child From Wild’, is bringing together art and compassion with a special fundraising film screening titled ‘OPANG’. The event will raise funds to support wildlife care and conservation education at the Himalayan Zoological Park, Gangtok.

The highlight of the event is OPANG, a short independent film that has already touched many hearts across the globe. What makes this film extra special is its young star, 15-year-old Rigdzin Yugyal Dorjee Serdup. Rigdzin is the son of Amitabha School’s respected director Ms. Pema Dolkar and Mr. Pema Tsewang Topgyal, known for his work with Roam Beyond. Despite his young age, Rigdzin has delivered a performance that has gained international recognition and been officially selected for several prestigious global film festivals.

The film, produced by Techno India, was shot in the quiet and scenic Gnathang Valley in East Sikkim. The story of OPANG follows a 12-year-old boy who is left behind in a village near the warfront. With his father missing, he takes on the role of the village postmaster. As the village faces the fear and silence of war, the boy takes it upon himself to bring hope. He reads painful letters meant for the villagers, but instead of telling them the harsh truths, he tells comforting lies. Amid this isolation, the boy finds an unexpected companion in a stray dog. Their bond becomes his only connection to the world, offering him courage and emotional strength.



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As the story builds to a dramatic point with air raids destroying the village, the audience is left with haunting questions: Did the boy survive? What happened to his loyal dog? Will they find each other again?

But beyond the powerful story, the screening of OPANG serves a greater purpose. All ticket sales from this event will go toward the ‘My Child From Wild’ program of the Himalayan Zoological Park. This unique initiative allows individuals and families to “adopt” one of the park’s 85 animals from 19 different species. The aim is to promote awareness, responsibility, and love for wildlife among people, especially children and youth. It encourages the idea that wildlife conservation is not only the duty of experts but a shared responsibility.

The Himalayan Zoological Park has been working hard to ensure the wellbeing of its animals and to create educational programs for the public. The ‘My Child From Wild’ campaign is one such step that connects people emotionally with animals. Through symbolic adoptions, people can contribute directly to animal care and learn more about the importance of biodiversity.

Amitabha School, known for its focus on education beyond textbooks, is proud to support this cause. The school believes in teaching children not just academic knowledge, but also values such as empathy, care for nature, and social responsibility.