Centre declares Melli–Singtam stretch as NH-210, boosts Sikkim road network

In a major boost to road connectivity in Sikkim, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, has officially declared the 23-kilometre stretch from Melli to Singtam as National Highway 210 (NH-210).

This announcement came through a formal gazette notification and follows consistent efforts by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay.

The Chief Minister had been pressing the Centre for better road infrastructure in the state for a long time. His visits to New Delhi and regular follow-ups have finally paid off. The people and the government of Sikkim have thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari for supporting this important step.

The new NH-210 will begin from Teesta Bridge junction in Melli where it connects with NH-710. It will go through Mamring and Samardong before joining NH-510 near Singtam. This road is located entirely within Sikkim and will be developed and maintained by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

This new national highway runs parallel to the busy Gangtok-Siliguri road (NH-10), which is located on the opposite bank of the Teesta River. The idea is to create an alternate route for smoother travel and less pressure on the old road.



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But this is not a single achievement. It is part of a bigger plan by the state government to improve road connectivity in Sikkim. NH-10, which is the main road connecting the state to the rest of the country, has often been damaged by landslides and floods—especially during the 2023 Teesta floods. Keeping that in mind, the Chief Minister had also asked the Centre to take over the full stretch of NH-10 for better upkeep.

Last year, the 52.10 km section from Sevoke to Rangpo, earlier maintained by West Bengal’s PWD, was handed over to NHIDCL. Now, the entire 84.10 km stretch from Sevoke to Gangtok is under the care of the central agency. This is a big relief for people who travel frequently between Sikkim and Siliguri.

Credit for this development also goes to Sikkim’s Member of Parliament, Indra Hang Subba. His strong efforts in Parliament and his consistent submissions helped keep the issue in the spotlight. He worked closely with central authorities to ensure this important demand was met.

Roads and Bridges Minister NB Dahal also played an important role. His department actively worked on the proposals and followed up with the Centre. His coordination helped turn plans into results.

With the declaration of NH-210 and the full control of NH-10 under NHIDCL, Sikkim is looking forward to better roads, easier travel, and stronger links with the rest of the country. This will not only help during natural disasters but also boost trade, tourism, and development in the state.