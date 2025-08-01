Amod Kanth slams OTT series ‘The Hunt’ for misrepresenting his role in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

A storm of controversy has erupted over the web series “The Hunt – The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case” currently streaming on Sony LIV, with former CBI DIG (Investigation) and renowned social activist Amod K Kanth slamming the show for its “gross misrepresentation” of facts, defamatory portrayal of officers, and unethical use of real names without consent.

Addressing a press conference held on July 31, 2025, Kanth—who played a key role in the original investigation into the 1991 assassination—voiced serious objections to the series, accusing the creators of blurring the line between truth and fiction.

“It is not just a distortion of history; it is a character assassination of those who served the nation with integrity,” Kanth said. A legal notice has already been issued under Section 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The conference, opened by journalist Amitabh Srivastav and anchored by Nivedita Pandey from the Prayas JAC Society, featured several dignitaries who echoed Kanth’s concerns. Supreme Court Advocate Rajan Raj called the series a “legal and ethical disaster” that defames not only individual CBI officers but the institution itself. “Real names, real cases demand real responsibility,” he said.



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Kanth specifically took issue with scenes suggesting custodial torture, use of abusive language, and an inappropriate arrest sequence involving a woman—none of which, he stressed, align with the actual investigative conduct. He emphasised the professionalism of the team led by IG D.R. Karthikeyan and supported by officers like the late SP Amit Verma. Citing his book Khaki in Dust Storm, Kanth contrasted the real events with the show’s dramatised version.

Adding to the factual rebuttal, Major General Manik Sabharwal, then part of the NSG Bomb Disposal Unit, debunked the series’ portrayal of the forensic investigation. He confirmed the suicide bomb was constructed using a Singapore Fragmentation Grenade (SFG), toggle switches, and a 9-volt battery—evidence collected and analysed by his team in coordination with CBI, not independently by Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Lab’s director as depicted.

Filmmaker Jaswin Jassi, media professional Dilip Sharan, and cardiologist Dr. Rajy Narayan joined the panel, warning against the unchecked liberties taken by OTT platforms.

Sharan criticised the series for misleading viewers by blending fictional storytelling with factual summaries. “If such content goes unchecked, public trust in national institutions will erode,” he warned.

The press conference also spotlighted the broader issue of OTT regulation. Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Mohini Priya cited an ongoing SC matter on the lack of oversight in streaming content and emphasized the urgency of implementing guidelines for factual integrity in dramatizations based on real-life events.

