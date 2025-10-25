“Anchuni Cheekhein”: Partha Sarathi Mahanta’s short film wins multiple awards

Writer, poet, filmmaker, and IPS officer Dr Parthasarathi Mahanta has once again brought acclaim to Assam with his short film “Anchuni Cheekhein.”

The film earned the Best Director Award at the 16th Chambal International Film Festival 2025 held in Gwalior, with the honor formally presented to Dr. Mahanta on October 14.

Earlier, in September, the film was recognised at the Northeast India International Film Festival in Mumbai, where it received awards for Best Director and Best Short Film, while the lead actress, Seema Biswas, won Best Actress in the Northeast special category.

The film has already garnered multiple national and international accolades, highlighting Assam’s rich cultural landscape. It was honoured as Best Asian Short Film at the Kollywood International Film Festival in Chennai and won Best Short Film awards at the Jaipur International Film Festival, Delhi Film Festival, and Indian Independent Film Festival in Kolkata.



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Additionally, it received the Best Social Message Film award at the 19th Ayodhya Film Festival. Anchuni Sikhe has also been showcased at the Asian Talent International Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival’s online “Marché du Film” section, earning widespread appreciation from global audiences and critics.

The film features a solo performance by acclaimed actress Seema Biswas and is based on a poem written by Dr. Mahanta. It portrays the journey of a young woman from birth to adulthood, capturing her struggles, resilience, and the challenges of life in a powerful and evocative narrative.

The production is helmed by Meena Mahanta and Indrani Baruah.

This latest recognition further cements Dr Mahanta’s reputation as a versatile storyteller, bringing national and international attention to Assam’s creative talent.