Bollywood Badshah actor Shah Rukh Khan is internet's favourite celebrity. He is active on Twitter, where he frequently engages his followers with 'Ask SRK' sessions in which he answers queries about his personal life, forthcoming projects, philosophy, and other topics. His humorous responses, which make even the most unusual and serious topics seem amusing, are his most notable trait.

Recently old photos of Shah Rukh Khan sharing stage with Angelina Jolie at an award ceremony have emerged online and are anticipated to go popular across social media.

The images have gone viral after being shared on Twitter. Some had no clue the two world titans would ever share a stage, while others were blown away by how ethereal they appeared together.

“I still can’t believe it,” reads the caption of the photos shared on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/yoongienthusias/status/1611904001523474432?s=20&t=SkYYCKf0Zruid3jlB9Tq1w

"Oh Angelina fell in love lmfao look at the way She's looking at him", one Twitter user wrote in a comment.

https://twitter.com/mikasamybae1/status/1612606279939391488?s=20&t=SkYYCKf0Zruid3jlB9Tq1w

“WTH, why am I seeing this for the first time today?” posted an individual. “Hello! What?!” shared another. “So iconic and just lovely,” commented a third. “This happened!?!?!” wrote a fourth. “Omg!” expressed a fourth.

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