“Ansuni Chinkhe”, a powerful short film written and directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, IPS, has clinched the Best Asian Short Film Award at the prestigious Kollywood International Film Festival, which concluded yesterday in Chennai.

An experimental cinematic piece, the film is based on a poignant poem penned by Dr. Mahanta himself. It is performed as a compelling soliloquy by National Award-winning actress Seema Biswas, whose emotive performance has drawn critical acclaim.



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The film, jointly produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, has already made its mark on the festival circuit, winning Best Short Film Awards at the Jaipur Film Festival, Delhi Film Festival, and Independent Film Festival Kolkata.

Taking its global journey a step further, Ansuni Chinkhe was also screened at the prestigious Marché du Film at Cannes, France — a rare honour for an Indian short film.

With its blend of poetic storytelling, minimalist performance, and powerful visuals, Ansuni Chinkhe is being hailed as a breakthrough in India’s independent short film landscape.