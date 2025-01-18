The short film Ansuni Chinkhe, written and directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, made a mark at the 17th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF), held from January 17 to 21, 2025.

Screened in the Worldwood International Panorama under the international competition category, the film garnered critical acclaim.

Seema Biswas, the sole actor in the short film, was awarded Best Actress, while Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta received the Best Director award in the short film category.



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The 17th edition of JIFF, India’s largest non-government film festival, witnessed unprecedented participation, with 2,408 entries from 88 countries, showcasing the global appeal and stature of the event.

The accolades for Ansuni Chinkhe highlight the growing recognition of Assamese cinema on the international stage, bringing pride and visibility to regional filmmaking talent.