Chum Darang, an actress and entrepreneur from Arunachal Pradesh, is set to be a participant in Bigg Boss Season 18, which will premiere on October 6, 2024.

Chum gained fame through her acting roles, notably in "Badhaai Do" alongside Bhumi Pednekar, and has also appeared in the popular series "Paatal Lok."

Originally from Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, she played the role of Bhumi Pednekar's girlfriend in the film.

Apart from acting, she is a social activist and runs a café, Café Chu in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

Her achievements also include competing in several beauty pageants and winning titles such as Miss AAPSU 2010 and Miss Tiara India International 2017.

Her participation in the highly anticipated reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has garnered excitement from fans, adding to the lineup of prominent figures this season.



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