In a moment of great pride for the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, Tachang Phassang, has been crowned the prestigious Rubaru Mr India-National Universe title 2023 at a grand event held in Goa.

The grand finale of Rubaru Mr India 2023 was held in Goa with two boys from northeast winning the title of Mr India 2023. Sikkim boy Revan Pradhan too won the title.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu took to social media to congratulate the boy for his achievement and wrote on Facebook, “Heartiest congratulations to Tachang Phassang on winning Mr India 2023 title and becoming Mr National Universe. Incredibly inspiring! You have made Arunachal Pradesh and proud. Blessings and good wishes!”

Elated at his son’s achievement, father of Tachang stated, "His extraordinary accomplishment not only fills Arunachal Pradesh and the entire northeast region with pride but also instills a sense of national pride across India. As he gears up to represent our country on the global stage, it marks a momentous occasion for all of us."

"Tachang Phassang's victory is a true testament to his unwavering hard work and dedication. Having earned this esteemed title he now has the honor of showcasing the diverse beauty of state and our nation to the world. His talent and charisma will undoubtedly shine bright as he portrays the richness and uniqueness of Arunachal and India to an international audience".

32 handsome, charismatic and talented men from different parts of India participated for this 19th season of Rubaru Mr India competition. Dr Pramod Sawant the Chief Minister of Goa attended the event as the Chief guest.



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