Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Guwahati to seek the blessings of Maa Kamakhya post-Ambubachi Mela on June 28.

She also spent the night in the temple on June 27 and offered her prayers to the goddess and also performed yajna. She will be returning to Mumbai shortly.

A sea of fans gathered around her to click pictures with the actress.

In 2021, Kangana had also performed the annual Ambubachi rituals.

She said that the Kamakhya temple is the world’s sole place of worship where a woman’s genitals, ovaries, and reproductive organs are worshipped.

The next film of the actress ‘Emergency’ will hit the theatres on November 24, of this year. This is one of the most anticipated films of Kangana Ranaut.

The film is based on Emergency and Kangana will be playing the first Indian female Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

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