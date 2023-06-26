The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, is one of the most popular films of 2023. The movie starring Adah Sharma broke numerous box office records. The movie was criticised for its delicate treatment of religious conversions, ISIS, and love jihad. In reality, The Kerala Story was initially outlawed in West Bengal, and many Tamil Nadu theatres refused to show it. The makers of TKS are currently having difficulty finding an OTT buyer for the movie, weeks after its debut. Sudipto claimed that the business community had united against them.

On May 5, The Kerala Story premiered in theatres with numerous restrictions and debates. Among other things, the movie discussed ISIS and religious conversions. Since its debut, it has generated a roar at the box office, largely because of its contentious subject.

Bollywood Hungama reports that the movie's creators are now having trouble finding a reliable OTT buyer for The Kerala Story. They haven't had any positive feedback up until this point.

“We still haven’t got a suitable offer from any OTT platform for The Kerala Story,” said Sudipto, adding, “We are still waiting for a good workable deal from any of the main OTT platforms. But so far, we have not got any offer worth considering. It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us.”

But punishment for what? Sudipto said, “Our box office success has irked many sections of the film industry. We have a feeling that a section of the entertainment industry has united to punish us for our success.”

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