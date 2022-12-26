Indian idol season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan will perform at the cultural evening on the second day of the Dichang Brahmaputra Festival which commenced on December 26.

"Dichang Brahmaputra Mahotsav-2022" is being held from December 26 at the historic Disangmukh, the confluence of Mahabahu Brahmaputra and Disang rivers.

The festival will be held for four days starting today.

The Dichang Brahmaputra Festival is being held with an aim to highlight the culture of the Mising people as well as the different ethnic groups of Assam.

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The Dichang Brahmaputra Festival will showcase songs, dances, games and games from different communities as well as traditional food outfits.

This was stated by the president of the celebration committee Ponaram Mili.

A large number of dignitaries including local MLA Akhil Gogoi, and Deputy Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav were present at the flag hoisting ceremony, and stage hoisting ceremony on the first day of the Dichang Brahmaputra Festival, which is prevailing in the Uduli Muduli environment on December 26.