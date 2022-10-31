Not sure what to do this Wednesday? Well, your Wednesday movie menu has arrived. Anuradha Cineplex, a popular theatre located in Assam’s Guwahati city is offering tickets for any movie only for Rs 99 on November 2. Here we have the list of movies that are scheduled to play in the theatre this Wednesday.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE Jogesh Talukdar, a member of Anuradha Cineplex said, “We will continue this initiative for 2 months and if you got some good reviews then we are planning for more. This initiative is inspired by National cinema day’s celebratory entry price" of Rs 75. We have started this for the promotion and to attract the audiences”

Lankakanda (8.30 PM)

Lankakanda - Let's End This War, is an Assamese film that was released on October 28, 2022 directed by Rajani Barman. The movie casts Nipon Goswami, Rina Borah, Champak Sarma, Mridul Bhuyan, Vivek Bora, Moonmi Phookan, Atul Passani, Paul Phookan, Dr. Alakhya Baruah, Tuntun Saikia Barman, Bhranti Medhi, Junjun Borah, Dola Paul, Chiranjit Borah, Kabita Chutiya, Anjanjyoti Bez, Likuma Sarma, Ramen Tamuli, Binoy Deka, Himapreeti Patowary, Paramananda Saikia. The movie is released in the Assamese language.

Thank God (10.30 AM & 3.15 PM)

The official remake of the Norwegian film 'Sorte Kugler,' Indra Kumar’s ‘Thank God’ is the story of Ayaan Kapoor (Siddharth Malhotra), a Mumbai-based real-estate high-flier, who crashes into a car while drifting wildly to save a motorcyclist who gets in his way. The screen goes completely black when Ayaan regains consciousness, he finds himself in front of an important-looking figure who introduces himself as CG aka Chitragupt (Ajay Devgn), and appears to be lording over an unearthly arena dotted with rows of silent witnesses.

Ram Setu (12.40 PM & 5.45 PM)

Ram Setu (Rama's Bridge) is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language action-adventure film directed by Abhishek Sharma. Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev star in the film, which follows an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu, also known as Adam's Bridge.

Ram Setu was released in theatres on October 25, 2022, during Diwali festivities, to mixed reviews from critics, who praised Kumar and Dev's performances and the premise while criticizing the storyline and visual effects.

Well, we got you covered. Don’t wait too long and book your tickets now!