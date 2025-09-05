Assamese film ‘Goodbye Guruji’ to premiere at Festival Gange Sur Seine in Paris

The Assamese film Goodbye Guruji, a tale of transformation through education and perseverance, has been officially selected for the Festival Gange Sur Seine in Paris, where it will have its global premiere next month, a statement said on Friday.

Directed by Arunjit Borah, the film follows Prayash Saikia, nicknamed Guruji, a dedicated young teacher who employs unconventional methods to engage children at Kinkinia Primary School, bringing education back to the heart of the community.

The narrative also interweaves the mythological tale of Kansa Badr from Assam’s 500-year-old Thaona theatre tradition, highlighting Guruji’s struggles and triumphs while reinforcing the timeless theme of good prevailing over adversity.

The film stars Partha Pratim Hazarika and Aimee Barua in lead roles, with Rupjyoti Mahanta, Rupkumar Borah, Nabia Mahanta, and Anyun Kashyap in key supporting roles. Produced by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) in association with Cinecraft Productions, the project is supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.



Also Read: India to send first all-women delegation to Toronto film festival



The story is by Sanjeev Tiwari, with a screenplay by Arunjit Borah and Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap, who also serves as associate director. Cinematography is by Asutosh Kashyap, art direction by Arup Dutta, music by Tarali Sarma, and editing by Rantu Chetia.

Festival Gange Sur Seine, an international independent competitive Indian film festival, will be held across multiple cinemas in Paris from October 10 to 14. Expressing his delight, Borah said, “This film is a heartfelt exploration of the transformative power of education and innovative teaching. My belief in perseverance, innovation, and empathy to overcome educational barriers is at the heart of this film.”

Chayan Sarkar, president of Gange Sur Seine Paris, praised the filmmaker, saying, “Borah is a powerful filmmaker who experiments with serious subjects within simple backdrops. Goodbye Guruji is a visual feast—profound yet subtle in storytelling, demonstrating the tenacity of a simple village educator transforming an entire community.”