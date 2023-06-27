In a significant milestone for Assamese film industry, film Sri Raghupati directed by Suvrats Kakoti which has been creating a buzz by taking the box-office by storm has collected Rs 10 crore in just 21 days.

Sri Raghupati has been receiving great praise and appreciation from the audience as the film has been riding high on its remarkable box office collection.

On its first day, the film made Rs 17 lakh, Rs 38.8 lakh, Rs 41.7 lakh, and Rs 43 lakh at the box office. The figures demonstrate the film's steady rise in popularity among cinephiles.

Sri Raghupati is an engaging blend of action and drama, and the film's unexpected turns have drawn audiences in. The film has been a huge hit thanks to the amazing performances by the actors and the brilliant direction by the well-known filmmaker. Ravi Sharma, Preety Kongana, and Priyam Pallavi star in Sri Raghupati.

Especially noteworthy was the fact that the movie was shown in 2300 theaters all over the country, including those in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Chennai.

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