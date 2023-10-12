Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has had amazing box office success with large numbers. Since its release in theatres, the movie has been running like a beast. As they saw the celebrity perform the father-son duet flawlessly, they were in amazement. Also read: Hollywood studio dials Director Atlee to praise Jawan's action

While he made fans' hearts skip a beat with Azad's Chaleya, they missed it again when they saw Vikram Rathore, who on a personal level looked his sexiest in the movie and remained charming while approaching his 58th birthday. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Dulquer Salmaan's 'CIA' spark speculation over similarities

The film, directed by Atlee, is smashing box office records every day and has already surpassed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 with a collection of $47 million and counting. Also read: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security amid death threats

Jawan has beaten the $46.98 million collection by Baahubali 2 in Phase 1, and with a $47 million box office collection to date, Shah Rukh Khan has surpassed Prabhas’ magnum opus in Phase 1. With this achieved number, Baahubali 2 drops to number 3 as the highest-grosser overseas.

The action-packed blockbuster, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and other actors, is currently the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever made abroad. With $49.30 million, Pathaan has taken the #1 slot on this list.

Even though Jawan is still doing quite well at the box office, it would be intriguing to watch if SRK can surpass his own movie to take the top slot. However, it's obvious that the celebrity is currently his own rival.

It's interesting to note that 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor is preparing for a fight with Prabhas in December since both of their films, Dunki and Salaar, premiere on the same day. This comes after the show defeated Baahubali 2 at the international box office. Considering the Pathaan actor's success this year, which has brought in over 1000 crore at the box office overall, industry insiders are certain that Dunki will surpass SRK's earnings.