First official Nagamese Language IFFI nominated film Nani Teri Morni director Akashaditya Lama's upcoming Hindi film "Bengal 1947" explores the human cost of partition

After being involved with monumental films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha as associate director, Nani Teri Morni and Tauba Tera Jalwa as director, Award-winning filmmaker Akashaditya Lama, comes in with his very own heart-wrenching story about partition called ‘Bengal 1947.’ Inspired by his acclaimed play ‘Shabri ka Mohan,’ the film features an ensemble led by Aditya Lakhia, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Sohela Kapoor and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

“Bengal 1947’ is not just a historical drama; it's a call for equality and love and a reminder of the importance of home,” notes Mr Lama.

While many films explore the partition of India in 1947, this film focuses specifically on the impact on Bengal, a region often overshadowed when discussing this historical event. It weaves a tapestry of individual stories, highlighting the challenges and experiences of everyday people during a time of immense upheaval.

Lending his support, Anil Sharma, the director behind the widely popular ‘Gaddar' series, congratulates him on his historical feature. Highlighting his faith in Lama’s skill, involvement and decades of experience, he believes that the film would be a success.



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“As long as I've been drawn to filmmaking," Mr Lama reflects, "I've yearned to tell a story that delves into the unexplored. When I found the perfect collaborators in Satish Pande and Rishabh Pande, I knew I had to seize the opportunity to bring this story to life.”

The film is produced by COMFED Productions led by the two-time National Award-Winning director Satish Pande, who started his career as a DOP for the iconic soap opera ‘Hum Log’.

His son Rishabh Pande, a documentary filmmaker and producer, notes, “Akashaditya was editing his play in our studio, in Delhi’s Little Kolkata - CR Park, when he narrated the story and it resonated deeply with us.” Together, the father-son duo decided to transform the play into a historical film.

“With Bengal 1947, we are driven by a desire to educate audiences of all ages about our country's rich history and culture through a fiction medium.” said producer Satish Pande. ‘Bengal 1947’ would be their first narrative feature.

The film is slated to be released in cinemas across India on 29 March 2024 by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon Distribution.