Backstreet Boys, a well-known American boy band with hits including "Quit Playing Games," "As Long As You Love Me," and "Shape of My Heart," announced on February 22 that they would be visiting India again after a 13-year absence as part of their DNA World Tour in May.

On May 4 and 5, respectively, "The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour" will perform in Mumbai's Jio World Gardens and New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The last time The Backstreet Boys toured India was in 2010. They were established in 1993 by AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell.

This time, the renowned band is coming to India by the courtesy of BookMyShow, the top entertainment website in the country, and Live Nation.

The eagerly anticipated concert registrations are now open only on BookMyShow.

The DNA World Tour's second part, which started in 2019, will begin on May 1 in Egypt and go to countries like India, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and South Africa.

The band will perform hits like "I Want It That Way," "Everybody (Backstreet's Back," and "As Long As You Love Me," as well as more recent hits from their album "DNA," like "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Chances," and "No Place," among others. The tour will honour the band's history of flawless choreography and harmony-laden vocal prowess.

The band gave fans an inside look at the planning of their tour when they released the first episode of their new documentary series, "Making of the DNA Tour," last year.

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