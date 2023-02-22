IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, has announced 21st-century pop icon BTS as the second most popular artist in the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award.

At number 2 this year it’s BTS, following their record-setting 2x consecutive years at the top. This marks their 5th appearance in the IFPI Global Artist Chart Top 10 since their debut back in 2018 and 4th time in the Top 2.

Meanwhile, this year’s IFPI Global Artist Chart winner Taylor Swift received her IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year award.

This is her third time at No. 1, making her the most successful artist in the award’s 10-year history.

At number 1 it’s Taylor Swift setting Global Chart records as the 1st ever 3x IFPI Global Artist Chart winner, following the release of her 10th album 'Midnights.'

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As we enter the Top 3, in 3rd position this year it’s 2x previous IFPI Global Artist Chart topper, Drake. Since his 2015 chart debut Drake has been in the Top 10 every single year to date, topping the chart twice, with this being his 6th appearance in the Top 5.

Another IFPI Global Artist Chart debut, and 1st ever for a Latin American artist, Latin trap/reggaeton superstar Sanbenito aka Bad Bunny storms into this year’s Top 5 for the first time at No. 4, following a year of global, commercial, and critical success.

In at No. 5 this year it’s The Weeknd. Following the release of his fifth studio album Dawn FM and subsequent stadium tour, this marks his third consecutive appearance to date in the IFPI Global Artist Chart Top 10, as well as his second time in the Top 5.

Entering the Top 10 once again after last year's IFPI GlobalArtistChart debut; at No. 6 it's Seventeen, following a busy year of global success with the release of their 4th studio album, 1st ever film, subsequent 3rd world tour and 3rd Japanese EP.

In at No. 7 it’s another IFPI Global Artist Chart Top 10 debut, this time for Stray Kids, after a year that saw the K-pop group really break through internationally with a string of EPs topping charts the world over from South Korea to Finland, Poland and the US.

No stranger to the IFPI Global Charts, and entering the IFPI Global Artist Chart Top 10 for the first time as a solo artist, at No. 8 it’s Harry Styles, following a year of global, critical, and commercial success for the UK star.

Making his IFPI Global Artist Chart Top 10 debut, for the first time this year it’s the “King of Mandopop” Jay Chou at No. 9, following the global success of his first album in 6 years 2022’s 'Greatest Works of Art.'

Following a year that saw the launch of his ongoing worldwide Mathematics Tour as well as huge international collaborations, at No. 10 this year it’s Ed Sheeran.

This marks the UK artist’s 6th appearance in the IFPI Global Artist Chart Top 10.